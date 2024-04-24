La Ca Lounge
Drinks
Coffee
Bubble Tea
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Healthy Drinks
Smoothie
Non Caffeine
- Strawberry flavored milk$8.00
includes fresh strawberry, strawberry pudding/jelly ***contains dairy
- Chocolate flavored milk$8.00
includes chocolate pudding/jelly ***contains dairy
- Taro flavored milk$8.00
includes taro pudding/jelly ***contains dairy
- Brown sugar boba milk$8.00
includes black boba ***contains dairy
- Pistachio flavored milk$8.00
includes coconut jelly ***contains dairy
Food
Banh Mi
- Special banh mi$15.00
Includes pate, pork loaf, brawn, meat floss, cucumber, carrot and daikon pickles, cilantro, jalapeno and soy sauce.
- Grilled beef banh mi$13.00
Includes mayo, beef, cucumber, carrot and daikon pickle, cilantro, jalapeno and soy sauce
- Salmon banh mi$15.00
Includes mayo, salmon, cucumber, carrot and daikon pickle, cilantro, jalapeno and soy sauce
- Tofu banh mi$9.00
Includes mayo, tofu, cucumber, carrot and daikon pickle, cilantro, jalapeno and soy sauce
- Grill chicken banh mi$13.00
Includes mayo, chicken, cucumber, carrot and daikon pickle, cilantro, jalapeno and soy sauce
- Egg banh mi$9.00
Includes mayo, fried egg, cucumber, carrot and daikon pickle, cilantro, jalapeno and soy sauce
- Grilled pork patti banh mi$13.00
Includes mayo, grilled pork, cucumber, carrot and daikon pickle, cilantro, jalapeno and soy sauce
Vermicelli Noodles
Vegan
Sweet Treat
Cookies/Pastry
- Almond Croffle$5.50
- Brown sugar bubble croffle$5.50
- Sponge Cake$2.50
- Mini Butter Bread$2.75
- Vietnamese Pate So (Pate Chaud)$5.50Out of stock
a flaky buttery puff pastry filled with flavorful ground pork
- Chocolate Chip$2.50Out of stock
- Matcha Strawberry White Chocolate$2.50Out of stock
- Oreo Ube$2.50Out of stock